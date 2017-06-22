People use sheets to escape fire at hotel and tavern

Several people trapped inside a burning building Thursday morning used sheets to help them escape from a second story window.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at the Buck Hotel & Tavern on the first block of West Market Street in Jonestown, Lebanon County.

Neighbors said six people were inside at the time. Three of them were rescued by firefighters. Another three managed to escape on their own.

One couple tied sheets together so a man could guide a woman down before throwing pillows out of the window and jumping.

The man said his girlfriend was a hero. She woke up to the sound of a smoke alarm and then alerted everyone else on the floor.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.