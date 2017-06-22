Penbrook police investigate overnight thefts

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – Penbrook police are investigating a pair of overnight thefts involving vehicles.

According to police, the incidents occurred sometime overnight from Wednesday into Thursday.

Several hundred dollars were stolen from inside a vehicle in the first reported case.

In another incident, a vehicle itself was stolen.

Police have not found any evidence of forced entry into either vehicle.

Both thefts happened in the 2900 block of Butler Street and may be related.

Anyone with information about these thefts should call the Penbrook Police Department at 717-558-6900.

