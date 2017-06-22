Mourners gather for funeral of student detained in N Korea

The Associated Press Published:
Mourners arrive for the funeral of Otto Warmbier, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Wyoming, Ohio. Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years in prison with hard labor in North Korea, died this week, days after returning to the United States. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

WYOMING, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of mourners are celebrating the life of an American college student who was detained in North Korea for over a year and died shortly after being returned home to Ohio in a coma.

Otto Warmbier’s brother, sister and friends were scheduled to speak at the funeral Thursday in his hometown of Wyoming, near Cincinnati. A rabbi was officiating at the public service, which was closed to the news media.

A coroner is trying to determine Warmbier’s cause of death. Relatives say they were told the 22-year-old University of Virginia student had been in a coma since shortly after he was sentenced to prison in North Korea in March 2016.

He died Monday.

He’d been accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting North Korea.

