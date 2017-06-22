Millersville man charged in child rape case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An 82-year-old Millersville man has been convicted on charges related to the sexual abuse of two girls.

Joseph J. Madonna Jr. was found guilty Wednesday in Lancaster County Court on 13 felony charges, including child rape.

Prosecutors say Madonna abused two girls over the course of 8 years, beginning in 2007 when the girls were pre-teens.

It happened at Madonna’s former home in Manor Township and inside a vehicle in Millersville Borough.

The victims, whose families were acquaintances Madonna, testified at Wednesday’s trial.

Madonna is at Lancaster County Prison on $2 million bail.

Judge Howard Knisely is expected to order a sentence in three months.

