Man, 86, dies in Route 322 crash

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – An 86-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Thursday on Route 322 in Lancaster County.

According to the New Holland Police Department, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Division Highway (Route 322) at Grist Mill Road in Earl Township.

The victim failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection and his vehicle was struck as it entered the path of another vehicle, according to a release.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene and released.

A passenger in the 86-year-old’s vehicle was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with injuries.

The victim was not immediately identified.

