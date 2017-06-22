Judge orders fence to be put around Mulberry Street wall collapse

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — A judge is ordering the City of Harrisburg and McFarland to put a barrier around a wall that collapsed onto a Cameron Street business.

“I’ve been asking them to secure this building for a whole year, an entire year. Now they think it’s a good idea, somebody can get hurt. I agree with all of that, but unfortunately, it’s a year late in my mind,” said Howard Henry. Henry owns Howard Tire and Auto, Inc.

Last year, the edge of the parking lot of the McFarland apartment building, along with a retaining wall, collapsed onto Howard Tire and Auto, Inc. Last month, a judge ordered the city and McFarland to review a title search to see who owned the building. After the judge found out there was already a search done, he rescinded his order to have the city hire someone.

“I’m in a position where I’m really desperate for them to make a decision that makes sense for me financially,” said Henry.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled both the City of Harrisburg and McFarland need to put up some type of physical barrier to secure the wrecked site and protect the public from potential dangers. The judge also says a barrier would prevent more graffiti, which has already plagued the area.

Henry has owned the 53,000 square foot building for more than 10 years. The collapsed wall has condemned the building. Henry says the new court order is a step in the right direction.

“At least I can walk away and go ‘you know we did everything we could, I think it’s secure,'” said Henry. As well as you could possibly do it without someone climbing over a fence and doing something that might cause them harm. Then they’ve laid it all on their own shoulders. It’s their burden.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.