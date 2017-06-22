Hershey jewelry store burglarized

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Derry Township police are investigating an overnight burglary at a jewelry store.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at AU Jewelers at 235 E. Chocolate Ave in Hershey.

The front door glass was found shattered and an unknown amount of jewelry was taken.

Surveillance footage shows a male suspect wearing a ski mask with a light-colored button down shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Derry Township Police Department at 717-534-2202. A reward may be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.

