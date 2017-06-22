Dallastown grad and ex-pro golfer makes living diving for golf balls

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Deer Valley Golf Course is usually busy any day of the week. Most who play the course aren’t scratch golfers, and like any public course, you’ll see your fair share of shanks, hooks and slices sending balls to the bottom of the many water hazards around the course.

Have you ever wondered what happens to those balls? Do they simply sit in sediment for centuries? Steve Goodley is making sure that is not the case.

“My father’s been a superintendent my whole life,” says Goodley, a Virginia native who moved to the area and graduated from Dallastown in 1993, “I was introduced to the game at an early age.”

After a short stint as a golf pro, Goodley turned to the murky waters of your local golf course as his new source of income.

“”Two years ago, I was in sales, not really happy with what I was doing. The first time I got in the water, loved it, and saw there was a niche in the market for it and kind of went from there.”

In the 12 years Deer Valley has been open, no one had ever dove in its waters until Goodley. In the few days leading up to us meeting Goodley, he had collected an astounding number of golf balls.

“We found 33,000 the first week in this pond and we found 20,000 in one day in a smaller pond.”

Goodley sells each ball at 10 cents a piece, which means that 50,000 ball haul is a $5,000 return. Not bad for a few days work.

