Children remain hospitalized after loose dog attack

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say two children are still in the hospital after they were seriously injured in a dog attack earlier this week in Lancaster.

In a news release, police said a 2-year-old girl is expected to be released on Thursday from the hospital. A 5-year-old boy will remain in the Intensive Care Unit in serious condition.

According to police, on Monday, a 66-pound, 5-year-old male pit bull terrier broke through a backyard fence, got inside a minivan and attacked the children while they were secured in their car seats.

The children’s mother eventually managed to pull the dog from the van. The children were treated at Lancaster General Hospital then transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for further treatment.

Following a 10-day quarantine period, police say the dog will be euthanized.

Police say the owner of the dog is cooperating with the investigation. It’s not clear if any charges will be filed.

