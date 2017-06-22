Adams County police officer injured while responding to domestic disturbance

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A police officer in Adams County was injured Thursday while responding to a call.

The Cumberland Township Police Department was called to a home in the first block of Dinwiddie Tract after someone reported a domestic disturbance to 911.

According to a press release, police arrived to find the 911 caller running from the residence. As police tried to make contact with the suspect, a door was slammed on the arm of a police officer.

The suspect, Erica Faulkner-West, 27, of Gettysburg, was eventually arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest.

The officer, who has not been named by police, was treated at a hospital and released. He is on medical leave because of his injuries.

