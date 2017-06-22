Adams County police officer injured while responding to domestic disturbance

By Published:

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A police officer in Adams County was injured Thursday while responding to a call.

The Cumberland Township Police Department was called to a home in the first block of Dinwiddie Tract after someone reported a domestic disturbance to 911.

According to a press release, police arrived to find the 911 caller running from the residence. As police tried to make contact with the suspect, a door was slammed on the arm of a police officer.

The suspect, Erica Faulkner-West, 27, of Gettysburg, was eventually arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest.

The officer, who has not been named by police, was treated at a hospital and released. He is on medical leave because of his injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s