HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) State Police are looking for an 81-year-old man suffering from dementia.

John Sardelis was last seen near his home at 409 Erdman Drive in Middle Paxton Township around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

He is described as 5’10”, approximately 170 lbs, brown eyes, white hair and a small scruffy white beard. He was wearing a black jacket, black jeans, a tan hat, grey sneakers, and wearing glasses and a wedding ring.