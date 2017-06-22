5 years after Sandusky conviction, many unresolved issues

MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press Published:
Jerry Sandusky
FILE - In this Monday, May 2, 2016, file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky leaves the Centre County Courthouse after a hearing of arguments on his request for an evidentiary hearing as he seeks a new trial in Bellefonte, Pa. Sandusky has been moved Feb. 27, 2017 from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility, State Correctional Institution-Somerset, in western Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – It’s been five years since ex-Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse. His appeal is just one of many issues related to the scandal that are still working their way through the courts.

Sandusky, who is serving a decades-long sentence, claims he didn’t have adequate legal representation during his 2012 trial.

Ex-Penn State president Graham Spanier and two other former top administrators are due to report to jail next month to begin serving terms of two or three months on convictions for child endangerment.

Spanier is seeking to have his conviction overturned while his co-defendants are challenging their sentences.

Meanwhile, lawsuits by Spanier and the family of the late Hall of Fame football coach Joe Paterno are also pending.

Paterno was never charged with a crime, but a panel alleged that he and other administrators hushed up a 2001 complaint about Sandusky for fear of bad publicity.

