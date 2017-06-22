4 charged in drug prescription ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Prosecutors say a group used a stolen prescription pad to write prescriptions for at least 3,000 Oxycodone pills.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges against Girley Levon Livingston, 35, of Lancaster, Arielle Rue, 27, of Harrisburg, Tyana Kane, 20, of New Cumberland, and Samantha Negron, 33, of York on Thursday. Each is charged with a felony count of acquisition or obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge, and related charges.

The scheme started after Rue obtained the prescription pad from a psychiatrist office in Harrisburg where she worked as an office assistant.The prescriptions were then filled by Livingston, Kane, and Negron.

The investigation began in 2016 after a nurse practitioner reported suspicious activity. Using the state’s Department of Health’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program database, investigators learned that Oxycodone prescriptions were written for 44 people over a two-year period.

Pharmacy video footage showed the Oxycodone prescriptions were fraudulently filled by persons who were not patients of the psychiatrist.

Prosecutors say Rue tampered with medical records to make it appear as though the persons were patients.

