With this year’s redesign of the CX-5, Mazda reaffirms something I already knew: it makes the best looking vehicles of any Japanese car company.

Our review CX-5 is the loaded Grand Touring model with optional all-wheel-drive. With standard all-LED lighting, the fog lights are so efficient they’re barely bigger than a thumbnail.

A really nice interior is even more luxurious with the redesign. Choose the premium package and both front seats get full power adjustability. The driver-inspired dash includes cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, and auto emergency braking. The only transmission offered is a six-speed automatic that works just fine.

While the rotary control interface is easy to use, Mazda’s navigation is still not as intuitive as most competitors.

Row two is comfortable but leg room gets snug with tall folks up front. Also in that premium package are heated rear seats with controls in the armrest. Two USB ports are in the armrest, too.

There is no row three seating available, so the CX-5 is five-passenger only. Cargo space is excellent, and you just pull a lever to fold row two seat backs.

Only one engine is now available: a 2.5-liter four with 187 horsepower.

The CX-5 is fun to drive and feels nothing like a family vehicle at all. It’s nimble and quick.

So, for the 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring all-wheel-drive, I say thumbs up to the styling, cargo space and fun to drive factor; thumbs down to the confusing navigation.

I averaged about 23 miles per gallon. The as-tested sticker price is $34,695.