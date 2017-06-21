York County man indicted on drug, firearms charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was indicted by a federal grand jury for crack cocaine trafficking and prohibited firearm possession as a previously convicted felon.

Jose M. Osorio III, 28, is accused of distributing crack in September of 2016 in York.

He is also accused of illegally possessing a .357 caliber revolver and ammunition.

The case was investigated by the York City Police Department, the department that made the arrest.

