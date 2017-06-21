Wolf takes dim view of GOP’s budget-balancing strategies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is pouring cold water on leading ideas from Republican lawmakers as time ticks down to balance the state’s deficit-wracked finances.

Wolf on Wednesday avoided saying that he outright opposes key Republican ideas. Those include borrowing and legalizing gambling on slot machine-style games in bars and truck stops.

But he’s says borrowing won’t fix the state’s massive long-term deficit and that gambling in bars and truck stops could hurt other forms of gambling that already contribute money to state programs.

The state government’s new fiscal year starts July 1 amid its biggest cash shortfall since the recession. House and Senate Republican majority leaders say they aren’t considering a tax increase and are negotiating a spending plan that could require belt-tightening and cuts across state agencies and services.