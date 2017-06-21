Trump plans to release tax overhaul in early September

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A top aide to President Donald Trump says the White House plans to privately negotiate a massive overhaul of the tax system with Republican leaders in Congress. This strategy possibly could end up giving rank-and-file members little if any say over the finished product.

Gary Cohn, Trump’s top economic aide, said the administration doesn’t want to engage in prolonged negotiations after the package is made public this fall. Cohn said the goal is to release the overhaul in the first two weeks of September.

This type of top-down approach has a sketchy record on Capitol Hill, especially on issues as difficult to maneuver as the first remake of the nation’s tax code in 31 years. Earlier this year, House members balked when Trump officials demanded that they vote on a bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health law.

