State police investigating strong-arm robberies at rest stops along I-81

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a pair of strong-arm robberies reported at rest stops along Interstate 81 in Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police public information officer, both incidents occurred Wednesday afternoon.

The first robbery was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at the rest stop on I-81 northbound in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County, which is just north of Exit 77. A victim reported that $700 was taken by a group of about six suspects.

The other case happened around 1:30 p.m. at the rest area on I-81 northbound in Penn Township, Cumberland County, which is just north of Exit 37. A watch and $200 were taken from a victim.

Police stated the victims were in RVs and were approached by a similar group of what is believed to be truck drivers.

No weapons were displayed at any time.

Pennsylvania State Police in both Carlisle and Harrisburg are investigating the robberies.

