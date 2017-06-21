Police make DUI arrest after four-vehicle collision

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon for driving under the influence following a four-vehicle crash in York County.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 6000 block of York Road (State Route 116) near Mill Road in Heidelberg Township.

According to the Southwestern Regional Police Department, Judy Martin, 52, of Etters, was responsible for the crash. Her Ford Focus struck the rear of a trike motorcycle, throwing the operator from the bike.

The motorcycle was pushed into a rabbittransit bus, which was carrying two passengers.

Martin’s vehicle then collided with another car.

The motorcycle operator was taken to York Hospital with serious injuries. Several other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Route 116 was closed for about two hours.

Police say Martin was walking away from the scene when responding officers took her into custody for DUI.

