Police charge son in death of Pennsylvania attorney

BARNESVILLE, Pa. (AP) – State police have issued an arrest warrant charging the son in the death of an attorney who was married to the treasurer of a Pennsylvania county.

Police say the son of 60-year-old Gary Marchalk is facing several charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.

Marchalk’s body was found Monday after a 911 caller reported someone in cardiac arrest at the Ryan Township home he shared with his wife, Linda.

Troopers say 37-year-old Michael Marchalk was last seen driving his parents’ 2015 Gold Ford Fusion.

Police have not said how Marchalk was killed. His autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.