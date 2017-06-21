Patriotism: Do we really get it?

When we talk about patriotism, are we all really talking about the same thing? When does patriotism become nationalism, and what’s the difference? Kendra Nichols, Amanda St. Hilaire, and Valerie Pritchett discuss the way we talk about our love for our country and the effects our words have on society.

They also talk about inexpensive vacations at Pennsylvania’s state parks, and read your comments and messages from the week.

