PA Dairymen’s Association: Pita Pizza Pockets!

By Published:

Diane Hoover, local dairy farmer and Dave Smith from the Dairymen’s Association joined us in the kitchen for Dairy Month! They also made this delicious and super easy recipe, Pita Pizza Pockets!

1- 6 inch pita bread

2 tablespoon pizza sauce + additional for dipping

3/4 cup shredded cheddar jack cheese

1/2 – 1 cup chopped chicken or beef

1/4 cup pineapple tidbits, drained

2 tablespoon roasted peppers, chopped and drained (optional)

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Open the bread to form two pockets.
  3. Spread the inside of both pockets with sauce.
  4. Add 1/2 of the cheese.
  5. Fill with the remaining ingredients and top with the remaining 1/2 of cheese
  6. Place on oven proof pan or dish and bake of 6-8 minutes or until cheese is melted.
  7. Serve with additional pizza sauce.

Learn more about Dairy Month and the PA Dairymen’s Association in the video above or online!

Related Posts

1 thought on “PA Dairymen’s Association: Pita Pizza Pockets!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s