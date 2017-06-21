PA Dairymen’s Association: Pita Pizza Pockets!

Diane Hoover, local dairy farmer and Dave Smith from the Dairymen’s Association joined us in the kitchen for Dairy Month! They also made this delicious and super easy recipe, Pita Pizza Pockets!

1- 6 inch pita bread

2 tablespoon pizza sauce + additional for dipping

3/4 cup shredded cheddar jack cheese

1/2 – 1 cup chopped chicken or beef

1/4 cup pineapple tidbits, drained

2 tablespoon roasted peppers, chopped and drained (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Open the bread to form two pockets. Spread the inside of both pockets with sauce. Add 1/2 of the cheese. Fill with the remaining ingredients and top with the remaining 1/2 of cheese Place on oven proof pan or dish and bake of 6-8 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with additional pizza sauce.

Learn more about Dairy Month and the PA Dairymen’s Association in the video above or online!