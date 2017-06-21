Millersville man convicted of raping child, other felonies

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was found guilty in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday of rape and other related charges.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Joseph J. Madonna Jr., 82, of Millersville, sexually abused two girls at locations in Manor Township and Millersville. The abuse started in 2007 and went on for about eight years.

A jury found Madonna guilty on 15 charges, including 13 felonies, one of them being rape of a child.

Judge Howard Knisely will order a sentence for Madonna after a background check is completed in about three months.

