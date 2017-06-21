Man gets 1-3 years for promoting prostitution

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has been ordered to serve one to three years in state prison for coercing a woman into prostitution at Harrisburg-area hotels.

Anthony Boone, 33, of Nanticoke, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Dauphin County Court to promoting prostitution, just as jury selection at his trial was about to begin, the district attorney’s office said.

A woman arrested in December for soliciting sex at a Swatara Township hotel told police that Boone posted advertisements on numerous escort websites and drove her to Harrisburg from the Scranton area to engage in prostitution.

She told police she gave Boone all the money she was paid and that she was afraid to leave him.

