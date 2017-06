YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was confined to York County Prison Wednesday on child pornography charges.

John Alexander Kerin, 55, was charged Monday by the Penn Township Police Department with two felony counts of child pornography.

He failed to post $5,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing for Kerin has been scheduled for July 6.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.