Man, 18, charged with first-degree murder in Chambersburg shooting

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old Fayetteville man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Chambersburg Tuesday afternoon.

Sean Atkins is accused of killing 18-year-old Tyson Hettenschuller in the 100 block of Garber Street.

Chambersburg police Chief Ron Camacho said a group of four to six men were arguing and fighting before shots were fired around 2:15 p.m. Atkins was identified as a person of interest and later arrested Tuesday evening in the area of the 300 block of West Loudon Street.

He was placed in Franklin County Jail without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27.

