Katapult Labs: Promoting STEM for Teens!

Katapult Engineering has been an engineering company for 26 years, and over the past 6 years they have developed their tech and software arm.

“Makebox is our first product out of the space that will help get the space off the ground and get people involved even if they can’t come in regularly, they still get a piece of it at home every month,” tells Isaac Tucker.

“KatapultLabs is our STEM initiative to interface with the maker community and facilitate a Maker Space in our Libratory, a place where folks can come and build projects, meet other makers and have fun making,” tells Issac.

Find out how your teens can take part of the STEM Box in the video above or online!

