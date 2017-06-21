Hersheypark mulls possible expansion

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The “sweetest place on Earth” may be getting even sweeter for Hersheypark fans.

The company that owns the amusement park is considering a possible expansion, but any development is still years away.

Hershey Entertainment and Resorts spokesman Garrett Gallia said the company is “working through various concepts both internally and with a retained theme park master planning consultant.”

Gallia added in a statement to ABC27 News that he “would characterize the planning process as being more towards the beginning than the end – with any actual master planning development being years off in the future.”

Word of the expansion was welcomed by local business owners.

“Overall, it’s going to help our local economy by providing additional jobs to local kids, retirees, people looking for full-time employment,” said Todd Plummer, the owner of a Duck Donuts franchise in Hershey.

Young visitors have some ideas for Hersheypark’s future.

“It would be cool if they added more roller coasters where you have your feet dangling,” said Tara Dean, a 12-year-old coaster enthusiast.

The expansion would add about 31 to 38 acres to the amusement park.

“I can tell you that we envision a lot of exciting developments in Hersheypark’s future,” Gallia said in the statement. “There’s just not a lot to discuss at this point because we are so early in the planning process.”

