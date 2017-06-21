Gov. Wolf signs bill allowing tech students to waive Keystone Exam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Keystone Exam will not be a high school graduation requirement for Pennsylvania’s career and technology students.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation Wednesday that allows students in vocational education programs to meet their graduation requirements in other ways, such as obtaining a competency certification in their program of study.

Wolf said the Keystone Exam doesn’t always reflect the reality of a student’s educational experience.

“We are a commonwealth blessed with a wide variety of career opportunities and industries that our young people must enter if we want to stay competitive in the global economy,” Wolf said. “We want them to be prepared with the necessary skills that employers need in order to allow our industries to thrive, and enable young people to grow their own families right here in Pennsylvania.”

House Bill 202, now Act 6 of 2017, was co-authored by House Speaker Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny) and Rep. Mike Tobash (R-Schuylkill/Dauphin).

“With this legislation, we are addressing some simple facts: Our economy is starved for workers with skills in the trades and not every student is best suited for academic education pathways,” Tobash said in a statement. “We recognize that knowledge is valuable and different types of knowledge are important for students, employers and our economy.”

A law enacted last year delayed the Keystone Exams as a high school graduation requirement until the 2018-19 school year.

