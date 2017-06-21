Etters man held for court in crash that killed Camp Hill woman, dogs

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – An Etters man is headed to trial on third-degree murder and other charges related to a pedestrian crash that killed a Camp Hill woman as she walked her dogs.

All charges against 33-year-old Brandon R. Baker were held for court Wednesday following a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Police say Baker had a blood-alcohol content of .276 percent on the night of Dec. 20 when he struck 66-year-old Diana Davidson in the 2700 block of Cumberland Boulevard.

According to the criminal complaint, he was traveling between 65 and 71 mph in the 35-mph zone

Davidson was struck while crossing the roadway near Siebert Park and died at the scene. Her two dogs also died.

A formal arraignment in Cumberland County Court is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.