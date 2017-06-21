Etters man held for court in crash that killed Camp Hill woman, dogs

By Published:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – An Etters man is headed to trial on third-degree murder and other charges related to a pedestrian crash that killed a Camp Hill woman as she walked her dogs.

All charges against 33-year-old Brandon R. Baker were held for court Wednesday following a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Police say Baker had a blood-alcohol content of .276 percent on the night of Dec. 20 when he struck 66-year-old Diana Davidson in the 2700 block of Cumberland Boulevard.

According to the criminal complaint, he was traveling between 65 and 71 mph in the 35-mph zone

Davidson was struck while crossing the roadway near Siebert Park and died at the scene. Her two dogs also died.

A formal arraignment in Cumberland County Court is scheduled for Aug. 24.

