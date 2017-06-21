Employee injured in shooting at South Lebanon company

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – An employee of a South Lebanon Township aluminum foundry was wounded when a gunman opened fire on a co-worker at the end of a Monday night shift, police said.

Township police said they’re looking for the person who fired the shots at Boose at Cornwall, at 402 Schaeffer Road. They said the shooter was not employed by the company but was lying in wait for his intended target and began shooting as employees were in the parking lot around 11:35 p.m.

The intended target was not struck by the gunfire, but another employee was in his car when a bullet went through a side window and struck him on the right side of his head.

He was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment. Police said his wound is not life-threatening.

Police said a person of interest is wanted for questioning, but they did not identify that person.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.