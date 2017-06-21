Ducks flocking to Downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Summer in Harrisburg kicked off with a splash Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds of rubber duckies raced down Walnut Street, followed by inflated rubber ducks. The Harrisburg Fire Department and the Harrisburg Police Department raced each other to kick off Discover the Ducks Downtown.

“We had to quickly strategize how we can win. Really what it was was we had more skill, more talent, more heart, more bravery and in the end, we won,” police Officer Uriah Aivles said.

The winning team wins a month’s worth of free coffee and donuts.

“We just used rescue techniques that we are familiar with on the river,” Fire Captain Aldo Morelli said. “We used what tools were available and we improvised, adapted and overcame.”

Even though the police won, both departments are being treated with the grand prize.

The event raised more than $3,000 for the Harrisburg Fire Department. It plans to use the money to buy a new boat.

“Especially during the climate of what’s going on, we really admire and respect these guys like you would not believe,” Morelli said. “It’s important to us. I’m glad if we were going to lose, even though it’s the police, it’s okay.”

Discover the Ducks Downtown is going on until Sept. 22.

