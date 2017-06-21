Cumberland County announces death of K9 ‘Magnum’

By Published: Updated:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says its K9 deputy “Magnum” died unexpectedly Friday after an inoperable mass was found in his abdomen.

The 6-year-old black German shepherd joined the sheriff’s office as a tracking and explosive detection dog in October 2013.

The office said Magnum had been under treatment for a small tumor when his health suddenly turned over the last few days. When he was taken to a Philadelphia veterinary hospital on June 14, the mass had grown and attached to several of his internal organs.

The sheriff’s office plans to have him cremated and will hold a memorial service.

