Coroner IDs body found in Susquehanna River as missing man

HOLTWOOD, Pa. (WHTM) – A body found last week in the Susquehanna River near the Norman Wood Bridge has been identified as that of a missing Lancaster man.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the body found by a fisherman Thursday is that of 50-year-old James “Kelly” Rowland.

Rowland was reported missing to the East Hempfield Police Department days earlier. His family hadn’t seen or heard from him since Monday.

Diamantoni said the cause of death is fresh water drowning. He has not yet ruled on the manner of death.

