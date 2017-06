STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County borough made history Monday night by appointing its first female mayor.

Maria Marcinko, who had been the Steelton Borough Council vice president, was appointed to filled the unexpired term of former mayor, Thomas Acri.

Acri announced in May that he was resigning.

Steelton will elect a new mayor in November.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.