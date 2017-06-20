Staples recalls office chairs for fall hazard

By Published:

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Staples is recalling about 124,000 office chairs because the legs can break.

The company has received 20 reports of legs breaking on store-brand and Quill-brand Hazen Mesh Task chairs, including three reports of minor cuts and bruises.

The chairs have SKU number1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a white label on the underside of the seat cushion. They were sold from October 2014 through April 2017 for between $100 and $180.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says owners should contact Staples to receive a free replacement base and instructions.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s