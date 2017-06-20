Staples recalls office chairs for fall hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Staples is recalling about 124,000 office chairs because the legs can break.

The company has received 20 reports of legs breaking on store-brand and Quill-brand Hazen Mesh Task chairs, including three reports of minor cuts and bruises.

The chairs have SKU number1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a white label on the underside of the seat cushion. They were sold from October 2014 through April 2017 for between $100 and $180.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says owners should contact Staples to receive a free replacement base and instructions.

