What’s a New Hampshire Fisher Cat??? Senators fall to NH 6-3

Harold Ramirez hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat the Harrisburg Senators 6-3 on Tuesday.

Tim Mayza got Drew Ward to fly out with runners on first and second to end the game for his fourth save of the season.

Up 1-0 in the second, New Hampshire added to its lead when Jonathan Davis hit a three-run home run.

After New Hampshire added two runs in the third on a home run by Ramirez, the Senators cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Raudy Read hit a two-run double and Alec Keller hit an RBI single.

Justin Shafer (2-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Harrisburg starter Matt Crownover (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game. Though Crownover took the loss, he retired 11 straight batters after the Ramirez home run.

Derek Eitel tossed two scoreless innings in relief for the Sens. Keller singled three times, also stealing a base and driving in a run.

New Hampshire improved to 3-1 against Harrisburg this season.