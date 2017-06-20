Police identify suspect in Lemoyne store robbery

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the robbery of Cumberland County convenience store.

William T. Sharp, 34, is accused of taking money from the Turkey Hill Minit Market in the 400 block of South Third Street.

West Shore Regional police said the store was robbed around 10:35 p.m. Sunday after a man brought an item to the counter and then grabbed money from the register. When an employee pushed him back, he walked to the front of the counter and tried to climb over it. The employee stopped him there and he fled the store.

Sharp was identified as the suspect after investigators released images from the store’s video surveillance system.

Police said Sharp was last known to live in Palmyra. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 717-238-9676.

