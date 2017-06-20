Police, coroner probing death of county official’s husband

BARNESVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of an attorney who was married to the treasurer of a Pennsylvania county.

Schuylkill County District Attorney Christine Holman says she’ll refer any criminal prosecution to the attorney general’s office once an autopsy on the body of 60-year-old Gary Marchalk determines whether that’s necessary.

Marchalk’s body was found after someone called 911 Monday and reported someone in cardiac arrest at the Ryan Township home Marchalk shared with his wife, Linda.

State police are calling the case a “death investigation.”

The county coroner says a virtual autopsy will be conducted Tuesday before the body is physically examined during an actual autopsy on Wednesday.

Nobody has been charged or named as a suspect in Marchalk’s death.

The county is about 70 miles (112.7 kilometers) northeast of Harrisburg.