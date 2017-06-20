Pennsylvania issues permits to 12 medical marijuana growers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – State Health Department officials are notifying 12 applicants they’ve been awarded permits to grow and process medical marijuana, a landmark in developing Pennsylvania’s program.

The agency on Tuesday named the chosen entities that are scattered across the state and said it would announce the first round of 27 dispensary permits by the end of next week.

The growers will have six months to meet standards that show they are operational, after which they can begin growing.

The state’s medical marijuana law was enacted last year. Patients should be able to obtain the drug sometime in 2018.

The law lets patients take the medicine by pill, oil, vapor, ointment or liquid, but not in a form that can be smoked.

The permit winners:

-Prime Wellness of Pennsylvania LLC, Sinking Spring, Berks County.

-Franklin Labs LLC, Reading, Berks County.

-Pennsylvania Medical Solutions LLC, Scranton, Lackawanna County.

-Standard Farms LLC, White Haven, Luzerne County.

-Ilera Healthcare LLC, Waterfall, Fulton County.

-AES Compassionate Care LLC, Chambersburg, Franklin County.

-Terrapin Investment Fund 1 LLC, Jersey Shore, Clinton County.

-GTI Pennsylvania LLC, Danville, Montour County.

-AGRiMED Industries of PA LLC, Carmichaels, Greene County.

-PurePenn LLC, McKeesport, Allegheny County.

-Holistic Farms LLC, New Castle, Lawrence County.

-Cresco Yeltrah LLC, Brookville, Jefferson County.

Source: Pa. Dept. Health