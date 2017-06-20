PennDOT unveils new driver licenses, ID cards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT has started issuing newly designed driver’s licenses and photo identification cards with enhanced security features.

The department began a pilot program for the new cards this week at the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg. All driver and photo centers will transition to the new cards by the end of October.

The new cards have a larger primary photo, a 2D barcode that contains data from the front of the card, and the keystone outline with “PA” embedded into the card stock. Each is laminated with the state motto of “Virtue, Liberty, Independence,” the keystone outline, and “1787,” the year Pennsylvania ratified the U.S. Constitution.

The new cards are not Real ID-compliant. PennDOT expects to have Real ID-compliant licenses and identification cards available as an option in 2019.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.