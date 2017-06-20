Pa. House votes to expand newborn protection law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has approved a bill to increase the number the places where parents may leave newborn babies under the state’s Newborn Protection Act.

House Bill 1139 allows for infants to be surrendered at fire departments and other places that employ emergency medical responders.

Currently, Pennsylvania law allows parents to relinquish newborns only to medical staff at hospitals and police officers at police stations. The parents cannot be held criminally liable unless the newborn has been abused or is the victim of a crime.

Tuesday’s vote sent the proposal to the Senate for consideration.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.