Motorcyclist dies after crash with deer

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has died at a hospital days after crashing a motorcycle into a deer.

John Waite, of Lewisberry, died Sunday at Holy Spirit Hospital as a result of the injuries he sustained in the June 12 crash in the 900 block of Siddonsburg Road, Fairview Township police said.

Police said Waite was headed to work when the deer jumped in front of him and he was unable to avoid it.

