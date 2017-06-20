Milton Hershey School aims to prevent ‘summer learning loss’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Milton Hershey School has a proactive program underway this summer to prevent what is commonly referred to as “summer learning loss.”

The “Year-Round Experience” allows students who stay on campus all summer to engage in hands on STEM-related activities that keep kids’ brains active.

Experts say students who don’t stay mentally active during summer months can go into a learning lapse.

“[Your brain] is like a muscle. If you don’t use it, it will become weaker,” Milton Hershey School Innovation Teacher Joel Crowley said.

So how can you help your kids stay alert?

“If you can make something and engage yourself in that idea of creation and imagination, you can use items lying around [the house. One example is] skewers as they are really popular for barbecuing and they’re also great for axles for cars,” Crowly said. “Cardboard and duct tape are amazing things you can create as well. It doesn’t take a lot of money. It takes a little bit of time and a willingness to try and see what you can make.”

You can also visit the library, cook and learn math with money.

The Milton Hershey School recommends if you do anything with your kids this summer, get creative and read and they’ll be on the right track.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.