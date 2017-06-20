Man wanted for not updating Megan’s Law information

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Franklin County are looking for a man they say failed to update his information as required for Megan’s Law offenders.

The Chambersburg Police Department is seeking 48-year-old Stanley Nathaniel Johnson.

His last known address is 20 West Queen Street in Chambersburg.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131.

