Man wanted for drug overdose death in Fairview Township

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in northern York County are looking for a man they’ve charged in a fatal drug overdose.

Erbert Lee Jackson, 27, is accused of selling heroin laced with fentanyl to an 18-year-old who died May 16 after injecting himself with the drugs at a Fairview Township home.

An autopsy showed the man died of fentanyl toxicity, township police said.

Fentanyl is said to be 50 times more powerful than heroin and is responsible for many overdose deaths.

Jackson is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, and involuntary manslaughter.

Police said he is known to live and travel between the Harrisburg and Philadelphia areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Fairview Township police at 717-901-5267 or York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS (8477).

