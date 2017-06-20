Loose dog attacked, injured 2 children

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two young children were seriously injured when a loose dog attacked them Monday evening.

City police said the 66-pound, 5-year-old male pit bull terrier broke through a backyard fence in the 700 block of High Street. The dog managed to get inside a minivan and attacked a 2-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother as they were secured in their car seats.

The children’s mother eventually managed to pull the dog from the van. The children were treated at Lancaster General Hospital then transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for further treatment. Police said they were in serious but stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

The owner was able to secure the dog just as officers arrived. Police said the owner is cooperating with the investigation and had not been charged as of Tuesday afternoon.

The dog has been quarantined.

“The dog just wanted blood,” said Marsha Jones, a neighbor who witnessed the attack. “It did not want anything other than to attack. It was not barking, not growling, just attacking.”

Jones said the dog went straight for the boy’s face.

“I literally had an asthma attack on top of a panic attack. I literally could not breathe,” she said. “The little boy’s face was gone.”

Jones said she helped the mother and some nearby construction workers get the dog away from the children.

“I’m not saying I don’t want to think about it,” Jones said. “Every time I close my eyes I keep seeing it.”

