Loose dog attacked, injured 2 children

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two young children were seriously injured when a loose dog attacked them in the city Monday evening, police said.

The 2-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were treated at Lancaster General Hospital and then transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for further treatment.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Lafayette Street shortly before 5 p.m. after 911 callers reported the loose dog was attacking the two children. When the officers arrived, the children had been taken to Lancaster General by their mother and the dog had been secured by its owner, police said in a news release.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call Det Lt Phil Berkheiser at 717-735-3320.

