Kawasaki recalls ATVs, ROVs for fire hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Kawasaki is recalling more than 6,000 utility, recreational off-highway, and all-terrain vehicles because the fuel gauge retainer can collapse and leak fuel.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the defect poses a fire hazard, but no incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall is for 2017 Mule utility vehicles, Teryx and Teryx4 recreational off-highway vehicles, Brute Force 750 ATVs sold in March and April.

Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly to schedule a free repair.

—

Online: Kawasaki Recalls

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.