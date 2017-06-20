Kawasaki recalls ATVs, ROVs for fire hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Kawasaki is recalling more than 6,000 utility, recreational off-highway, and all-terrain vehicles because the fuel gauge retainer can collapse and leak fuel.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the defect poses a fire hazard, but no incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall is for 2017 Mule utility vehicles, Teryx and Teryx4 recreational off-highway vehicles, Brute Force 750 ATVs sold in March and April.

Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly to schedule a free repair.

Online: Kawasaki Recalls

